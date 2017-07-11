Toddler recovering after Grant County wolf attack

DUBUQUE (WKOW) -- A Dubuque two-year-old is lucky to be alive after being horrifically injured by a Grant County wolf on Memorial Day.

"She had over 100 puncture wounds in her arm and her hand," Toni Walker said about her little girl's encounter with her great-grandmother's wolf.

"She [Addelyn] was out there feeding the pony in the yard and made her way over to the wolf cage and to my understanding, tried to feed him [the wolf] a pretzel," Toni Walker said.

But Walker says the wolf isn't to blame.

"Ever since I can remember, my grandmother had these wild animals and we used to bottle feed them and I have pictures of me with the wolf that bit Addelyn," Walker said.

Walker says while wild, the wolf was part of the family. "It's why I didn't see the complete dangers in it," she said.

Addelyn has had eight surgeries and multiple visits to UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital.

"She has her arm and she is here and that what matters most," Walker said.

The family is optimistic Addelyn will only need one more surgery.

The great-grandmother in the case pleaded no contest and was found guilty of possessing a live captive, wild animal without a license.

The woman, Sheryl Hess, now faces nearly $540 in fines. The wolf was put down.

You can learn more about how to help the family and about the little girl's recovery here.