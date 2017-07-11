Fundraiser for Didion Milling victims raises more than $13,000

MADISON (WKOW) -- A person associated with the fundraiser for Didion Milling explosion victims held Monday night says the event at Feil's Supper Club in Randolph raised more than $13,000.

The event drew around 450 people to support the surviving victims of the May 31 explosion and fire at the milling plant in Cambria, which also claimed five lives.

Demolition of the damaged milling facility began Monday.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.