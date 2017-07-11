Greenfield man arrested after burning down his family's home

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Greenfield accused of burning down his family's home, has been arrested.

According to police the man intentionally set fire to his own home, and then watched it burn around 7:00 pm Monday night.

The 27-year-old man police believed to be responsible, confessed to the crime, and was arrested Tuesday afternoon where the home once stood.

Neighbors are in shock saying the sight of seeing someone destroy their house was unreal.

The man is currently being held by authorities on charges of arson, and recklessly endangering safety.