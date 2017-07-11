Police looking for man involved in robbery Tuesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a robbery after they say a man made off with a cash till during a morning hold up on Tuesday around 10:50 am.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Capitol Petro Mart on Sherman Avenue.

The suspect is described as being a white man, about 5'5, and weighing 130 lbs.

He was last seen getting into a white van. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.