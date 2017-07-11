The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.

If you drive by Lake Monona on a nice summer day there is a good chance you will see the Badgers on the water. The water ski and wakeboard teams use the summer months for training, leading up to their competitive season in the fall.

"Summers our wakeboard team practices two to three times a week." Said team President Jack Ralph. "We have been pulling summer practice four times a week in the evenings after work."

A water ski tournament consists of three categories; trick, jump and slalom events.

"At our three event tournaments our team is about 20 people and everybody competes." Said ski team senior Ian Joda. "They compete on their own, and everybody's scores get added together as a team."

Lake Monona is the only lake for the Badgers to practice on in the slalom with their slalom water buoys floating in the water.

"The goal is to get through the course at the fastest speed and shortest rope length as you possibly can to get the most points." Said Joda.

For more information on the Wisconsin Water Ski and Wakeboard team click here.






