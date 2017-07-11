Badgers on the Water - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers on the Water

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts.

If you drive by Lake Monona on a nice summer day there is a good chance you will see the Badgers on the water. The water ski and wakeboard teams use the summer months for training, leading up to their competitive season in the fall.

"Summers our wakeboard team practices two to three times a week." Said team President Jack Ralph. "We have been pulling summer practice four times a week in the evenings after work."

A water ski tournament consists of three categories; trick, jump and slalom events.

"At our three event tournaments our team is about 20 people and everybody competes." Said ski team senior Ian Joda. "They compete on their own, and everybody's scores get added together as a team." 

Lake Monona is the only lake for the Badgers to practice on in the slalom with their slalom water buoys floating in the water. 

"The goal is to get through the course at the fastest speed and shortest rope length as you possibly can to get the most points." Said Joda.

For more information on the Wisconsin Water Ski and Wakeboard team click here.
 


 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers on the Water

    Badgers on the Water

    The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts. 

    More >>

    The University of Wisconsin football and volleyball teams aren't the only ones with a season right around the corner. The Badger's Water Ski and Wakeboard teams are also in the midst of their summer workouts. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli named to Mackey preseason list

    Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli named to Mackey preseason list

    Wisconsin senior Troy Fumagalli has been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's top tight end.    Fumagalli had 47 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had a breakout performance in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan in January, when he made six receptions for 83 yards including a fourth-quarter score.    Fumagalli is a former walk-on. He figures to be a key target again in the Badgers o...More >>
    Wisconsin senior Troy Fumagalli has been named to the preseason watch list for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's top tight end.    Fumagalli had 47 catches for 580 yards and two touchdowns last season. He had a breakout performance in the Cotton Bowl against Western Michigan in January, when he made six receptions for 83 yards including a fourth-quarter score.    Fumagalli is a former walk-on. He figures to be a key target again in the Badgers o...More >>

  • Badger Men's Basketball Heads to Australia and New Zealand Next Month

    Badger Men's Basketball Heads to Australia and New Zealand Next Month

    The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under. 

    More >>

    The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.