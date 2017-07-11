Video shows deadly fireworks explosion in Clintonville - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Video shows deadly fireworks explosion in Clintonville

CLINTONVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Clintonville released surveillance video Tuesday showing the explosion that killed four year old Alyssa Chmielewski.
     Authorities say her dad had lit a metal tube stuffed with sparklers.
    Something went wrong and the device exploded in the driveway.
"These were sparklers. These were simple sparklers. Nothing that flies in the air or bangs or explodes. It was a sparkler. But the thing was it was misused. It was not used in the way a sparkler was meant to be used," Clintonville police chief James Beggs told WBAY.
    Police are still investigating the incident, but say that the father could face charges.

