False distress calls up on Great Lakes this year

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Coast Guard says they're seeing a high rate of false distress calls in the Great Lakes region this year.
    Reasons for the false calls include improper radio operation and mariners performing radio tests.
    Officials say about half of the 300 mayday calls on Lake Michigan so far this year have been false.
    Roughly a third of those are thought to have been made by children.
    "Many of the calls have been made by children playing on a Marine band radio, either on a boat or on land, who may not know they're making a false distress call," commander Leanne Lusk told WISN.
    Officials say it's an expensive problem..
    The price tag for the average call lasting about three hours comes to roughly $60,000.
      False distress calls are punishable by up to six years in prison, and $250,000 in fines.

