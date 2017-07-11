Air cannon effective as gull deterrent in Manitowoc - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Air cannon effective as gull deterrent in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (WKOW) -- Thousands of seagulls that were gathering at an old Manitowoc mall are no longer there.
    It's been almost a week and a half since we first told you the property owner was using an air cannon to startle the birds.
    "It seems like they're staying away so cross our fingers were hoping that that's gonna be a permanent solution," said one resident.
         So far Manitowoc officials say they've had few complaints about the noise.

