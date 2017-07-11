Mayor Soglin offers $1,000 bounty for illegal guns

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's mayor has a bounty out for information leading to guns used to commit crimes in the city.

Mayor Paul Soglin will pay you $1,000 if you come forward and help police get an illegal gun off the streets. City officials are looking at the effectiveness of gun bounty programs in Baltimore and Miami.

Soglin says to be successful, the effort has to come from beyond police and the government.

"We can have something to say about it, but we cannot lead it," Soglin said Tuesday. "The leadership must come from people who live in our neighborhoods and who are aware of who is carrying these illegal firearms, who is harboring these individuals, where these firearms are stored."

Police say there have already been more than 100 incidents of shots fired in Madison so far this year. That's up from 54 in that same time frame last year.

Asst. Chief Vic Wahl says it's meant a big change in police response.



"There's no question that what our officers are facing every day now is different than it was five or 10 years ago," Wahl says. "When you think about it, that's really staggering, and if you look at five years ago, 10 years ago, disputes would have been handled with fist fights and now they're handled with gunfire."



Madison police have offered gun buyback programs in the past, but it's been more than a decade. Mayor Soglin says this would be different than a gun buyback, which isn't always successful in ending crime.



The mayor's office is researching bounty programs in the next few weeks but is accepting tips leading to guns immediately. The money will come from the mayor's office budget. If they find it could be a success here, city officials will have to find a permanent funding source and develop standards.