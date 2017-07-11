Cano's homer in 10th gives AL a 2-1 All-Star win

The Wisconsin men's basketball team will spend time abroad this summer when the Badgers will visit New Zealand and Australia from Aug. 12-24 as part of a 12-day, 5-game tour down under.More >>
More than 200 hundred volunteers showed up to the Goodman Community Center to help J.J., Derek, and T.J, pack and deliver boxes of non-perishable food items to local food pantries.More >>
A Two-Way player for the Bucks will provide services primarily for the team’s G League affiliate – the Wisconsin Herd – but can spend up to 45 days with Milwaukee, not including any time prior to the start of the Herd’s training camp and at the conclusion of his season.More >>
Bryson Williams, a Lincoln native, held the most Division 1 scholarship offers out of anyone in the state of Nebraska.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' budget request brought out strong feelings and opposing views on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday.More >>
Governor Walker's plans to ask the federal government for more highway money could be in jeopardy due to the very state transportation budget impasse he's trying to end.More >>
Amazon's annual Prime Day kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. CT and lasts for 30 straight hours with new deals to be released as often as every five minutes, according to the company's website.More >>
The Boston-area transit system is hoping to kick manspreading to the curb.More >>
In a town hall meeting Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) mentioned the possibility of what was once the unthinkable for Republicans - working with Democrats to prop up Obamacare, if they can't pass a replacement health care law. That is not something House Speaker Paul Ryan wants to consider.More >>
Just after midnight on Thursday a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook parts of western Montana.More >>
Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers says he is considering running for governor as a Democrat next year.More >>
The First Lady of the United States cannot leave a Hamburg hotel because of a massive demonstration.More >>
