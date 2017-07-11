UPDATE: Driver arrested for OWI after crash on S. Gammon Rd. in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say a drunken driver ran from the scene of a head-on crash that happened on S. Gammon Road Tuesday night.

Madison police chased 26-year-old Felton Walker, of Madison, as he ran toward West Towne Mall. Witnesses said his car had been all over the road, speeding along both Schroeder Road and the West Beltline before the crash.

Two 19-year-olds from Madison told police they were traveling south on S. Gammon Road when Walker's car drove off the exit ramp from the West Beltline. The car then jumped the median and hit the teens head-on.

Police say the teens were not seriously hurt. Walker needed stitches on his face.

Walker was taken to the Dane County Jail on a parole hold and was cited for drunken driving.

