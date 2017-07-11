UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after crash in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison police told 27 News overnight that one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Gammon Road near the Beltline.



*****



MADISON (WKOW) -- Part of Gammon Road near the Beltline was completely blocked off for some time Tuesday evening as emergency crews responded to a two car, head-on crash.

Dane County authorities say about five of their units responded to the scene near West Towne Mall.

No word on any injuries at this time.