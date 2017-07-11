Not guilty plea entered for former UW-Madison student accused of - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Not guilty plea entered for former UW-Madison student accused of sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) -- A court entered a not guilty plea Tuesday on behalf of a former UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting nearly a dozen women.

Alec Cook's not guilty plea was for new charges charges of felony false imprisonment and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

Cook has also been charged with more than a dozen sex-related crimes.

His next hearing is September 8.

