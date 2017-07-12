House declared a total loss following fire in Spring Green

SPRING GREEN (WKOW) -- Authorities in the Township of Spring Green say a family home is a total loss following a fire on Monday.

Spring Green Fire & EMS reports firefighters arrived to the house at E 2374 Porter Road to a heavy fire presence.

Five people - two adults and three children - lived at the house and were not home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say the flames originated in the kitchen, but the exact cause is still under investigation. The dollar amount of damage is not known at this time.

There were no injuries.