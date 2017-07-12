Southern Wisconsin braces for another round of heavy rain Wednes - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

weather alert

Southern Wisconsin braces for another round of heavy rain Wednesday morning

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southern Wisconsin through mid-morning Wednesday.  Conditions are favorable for flash-flooding in flood-prone areas, especially where grounds are already saturated.

Additionally, Walworth County is under a Flash Flood Warning through 6:15 a.m.  There were reports of up to three-and-a-half inches of rain in a matter of hours overnight from Doppler radar estimates. 

A Flash Flood Warning has expired for Grant County.  Dispatchers confirmed to 27 News there was a mudslide on County Road VV in Cassville near Nelson Dewey State Park.  The Highway Department is responding and cleaning up the debris.  No injuries were reported.  Doppler radar estimates show about seven inches of rain falling in that area overnight.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.