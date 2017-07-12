Southern Wisconsin braces for another round of heavy rain Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southern Wisconsin through mid-morning Wednesday. Conditions are favorable for flash-flooding in flood-prone areas, especially where grounds are already saturated.

Additionally, Walworth County is under a Flash Flood Warning through 6:15 a.m. There were reports of up to three-and-a-half inches of rain in a matter of hours overnight from Doppler radar estimates.

A Flash Flood Warning has expired for Grant County. Dispatchers confirmed to 27 News there was a mudslide on County Road VV in Cassville near Nelson Dewey State Park. The Highway Department is responding and cleaning up the debris. No injuries were reported. Doppler radar estimates show about seven inches of rain falling in that area overnight.