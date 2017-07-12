Trump defends 'innocent' son on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."

The president is again calling the investigation the "greatest Witch Hunt in political history."

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday morning in the aftermath of his son's defense of a meeting he had last June with a Russian lawyer. According to emails released by Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that would have damaged Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The incident has raised questions of whether members of Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia to hurt Clinton and help Trump.

******

2:45 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Donald Trump's eldest son has revealed he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that marked the clearest sign to date that Trump's campaign was willing to consider election help from a longtime U.S. adversary.

The email exchange posted to Twitter Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr. showed him conversing with a music publicist who wanted him to meet with a "Russian government attorney" who supposedly had dirt on Clinton as "part of Russia and its government's support for Mr. Trump." The messages reveal that Trump Jr. was told the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia.

"I love it," Trump Jr. said in one email response.