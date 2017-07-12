AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old Milwaukee girl believed to be in danger - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old Milwaukee girl believed to be in danger

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An 8-year-old girl from Milwaukee is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities say Naveah Martin was last seen walking with Jasmine Martin-Williams around N. 38th Street in Milwaukee.  They were headed west.  They were last seen at about 10:30 Tuesday night.

Naveah is 4 feet tall and about 60 pounds.  She has short, curly hair.  She was wearing blue flowery pajamas.

Jasmine Martin-Williams is 29 years old.  She is about 5'4" tall and 140 pounds.  She has medium length brown hair.  She was wearing a white T-shirt, yellow shorts, and a black baseball cap.  She may have a nose ring between her nostrils.

If you see Naveah or Jasmine Martin-Williams, you're asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7405.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.