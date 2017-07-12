AMBER ALERT: 8-year-old Milwaukee girl believed to be in danger

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An 8-year-old girl from Milwaukee is believed to be in extreme danger.



Authorities say Naveah Martin was last seen walking with Jasmine Martin-Williams around N. 38th Street in Milwaukee. They were headed west. They were last seen at about 10:30 Tuesday night.



Naveah is 4 feet tall and about 60 pounds. She has short, curly hair. She was wearing blue flowery pajamas.



Jasmine Martin-Williams is 29 years old. She is about 5'4" tall and 140 pounds. She has medium length brown hair. She was wearing a white T-shirt, yellow shorts, and a black baseball cap. She may have a nose ring between her nostrils.



If you see Naveah or Jasmine Martin-Williams, you're asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7405.



