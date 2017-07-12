Streets flooded in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police is reporting that the city is experiencing widespread street flooding throughout the city due to the rain Wednesday morning.

Specifically, U.S. 51 between Academy St. and High St. is flooded.

Police are urging people to use caution as high water has caused multiple vehicles to become disabled.

Authorities add that some manhole covers have become dislodged, and that people should use caution when water recedes.