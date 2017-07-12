Brennan's Market will close all stores Sept. 30 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brennan's Market will close all stores Sept. 30

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Brennan's Market announced Wednesday morning that it will close all of its stores at the end of September.

In a press release, General Manager and Owner Tim Culhane says, "Although we're all saddened by the decision to close our doors later this year, we are sincerely grateful for the generations of loyal customers and our incredible partners."

Brennan's Market says its five retail locations and cheese warehouse & packaging facility employs 150 full and part time workers.  Frank Brennan opened his fruit stand in Monroe back in 1942 and since then, the store has expanded to other cities in Wisconsin.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.