July Jamboree looks to provide resources for job-seekers

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you or someone you know is looking for a good job, the fourth annual July Jamboree is around the corner.

On Thursday, Brian Covey with Forward Service Corporation stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the annual event.

The 2017 July Jamboree will be held Friday, July 21 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Reindahl Park in Madison.

The entire family is invited to enjoy free food, games and free haircuts. There is face painting for the kids and resources for services. People looking for jobs can do on-site interviews and network with service providers and employers.

The July Jamboree is hosted by Forward Service Corporation. Applicants are asked to apply before coming to the event to improve their job chances.

