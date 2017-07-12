Passenger on motorcycle killed in Marquette County crash

TOWN OF MECAN (WKOW) -- Authorities say one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Marquette County's. It is the county's first traffic fatality of 2017.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened Tuesday on County Road C in the Town of Mecan just after 4 p.m.

Authorities say a motorcycle was traveling southbound on CTH C approaching a curve at the intersection of Riverview Dr., when the motorcycle braked and slide on its side into a ditch.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office says the passenger on the motorcycle, 44-year-old Jennifer Jean Vermote, of Escanaba, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene. 44-year-old Ronald Joseph Sinnaeve, of Brampton, Michigan, was driving the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Sinnaeve told authorities he saw a deer come out of the woods and he braked, losing control. He stated both he and Vermote were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.