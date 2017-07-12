UPDATE: Child sex assault suspect captured

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.



The police department updated its Facebook page Thursday with the news that he was captured.



Schindler was wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a child.



*****



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police have released another photo of the Joshua Schindler, the man they are looking for related to the sexual assault of a child.

Police also say he may not be driving a maroon Buick..

*****

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are trying to locate 29-year-old Joshua Schindler for first degree sexual assault of a child.

Schindler is described as 6'2", 320 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He may be driving a blue two-door Chevy Cavalier with a license plate number of 272-WVN. The vehicle was last seen in Waukesha and Schindler does have ties to the area.

Anyone who knows of Schindler's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.