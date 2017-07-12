UPDATE: Child sex assault suspect captured - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Child sex assault suspect captured

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police say Joshua Schindler is in custody.

The police department updated its Facebook page Thursday with the news that he was captured.

Schindler was wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a child.

*****

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Beloit police have released another photo of the Joshua Schindler, the man they are looking for related to the sexual assault of a child.

Police also say he may not be driving a maroon Buick..

*****

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police are trying to locate 29-year-old Joshua Schindler for first degree sexual assault of a child.

Schindler is described as 6'2", 320 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He may be driving a blue two-door Chevy Cavalier with a license plate number of 272-WVN. The vehicle was last seen in Waukesha and Schindler does have ties to the area.

Anyone who knows of Schindler's whereabouts is asked to contact 911.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.