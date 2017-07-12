MPD: Teen theft suspect apprehended by auto repair mechanics - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police say a 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday morning after trying to steal a truck at Mad City Auto Repair.

The incident happened around 12:54 a.m. at 714 Ruskin Street. Police say employees at the shop saw the thefts taking place from a surveillance camera.

Authorities say one teen jumped from a a cab and ran away when the truck got stuck on a concrete barrier. The second teen backed a truck into a tree and then got it stuck between another concrete barrier. 

Employees kept the teen in the truck until police arrived on scene. The teen is listed as missing out of Rock County. He was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on a tentative charge of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

