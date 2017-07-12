MPD: Teen theft suspect apprehended by auto repair mechanics

Brennan's Market announced Wednesday morning that it will close all of its stores at the end of September.More >>
A normal lunch hour at a Johnson Creek Arby's turned deadly after police shot and killed a naked gunman who sent them on a chase that started nearly 30 miles away.More >>
The National Weather Service has released a Severe Thunderstorm Warning after a line of severe thunderstorms were located from Sun Prairie to Madison to eight miles west of Mount Horeb moving southeast at 50 mph.More >>
Authorities say a drunken driver ran from the scene of a head-on crash that happened on S. Gammon Road Tuesday night.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
A 41-year-old Richland Center man is in custody tonight after exposing himself and acting sexual towards two different women this past Friday.
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
A court entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a UW-Madison student accused of sexually assaulting nearly a dozen women.More >>
Authorities in the Township of Spring Green say a family home is a total loss following a fire on Monday.More >>
Thousands of seagulls that were gathering at an old Manitowoc mall are no longer there.More >>
The Coast Guard says they're seeing a high rate of false distress calls in the Great Lakes region this year.More >>
Police in Clintonville released surveillance video Tuesday showing the fireworks explosion that killed a four year old girl.More >>
Police are investigating a robbery after they say a man made off with a cash till during a morning hold up on Tuesday around 10:50 am. Authorities say the incident happened at the Capitol Petro Mart on Sherman Avenue...More >>
