Pellet gun shooting at Villager Mall - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pellet gun shooting at Villager Mall

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called just before noon Wednesday to the parking lot of Villager Shopping Mall on S. Park Street.

A witness saw someone firing a gun from a car at a person inside another vehicle. The witness believed the weapon was a BB  or pellet gun. Both the victim and suspect left the parking lot before police arrived.

Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at an area hospital with what appear to be wounds from a pellet gun. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.