Pellet gun shooting at Villager Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police were called just before noon Wednesday to the parking lot of Villager Shopping Mall on S. Park Street.

A witness saw someone firing a gun from a car at a person inside another vehicle. The witness believed the weapon was a BB or pellet gun. Both the victim and suspect left the parking lot before police arrived.

Shortly thereafter, a man arrived at an area hospital with what appear to be wounds from a pellet gun.