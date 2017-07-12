Dane County and Stoughton Schools partner in Mental Health Crisis Team

Brennan's Market announced Wednesday morning that it will close all of its stores at the end of September.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
A normal lunch hour at a Johnson Creek Arby's turned deadly after police shot and killed a naked gunman who sent them on a chase that started nearly 30 miles away.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
Three people--including a teenage girl--have been taken into custody following a human trafficking investigation in Brown County.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
Authorities say a drunken driver ran from the scene of a head-on crash that happened on S. Gammon Road Tuesday night.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, grievously wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice nearly a month ago, has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital but remains in serious condition.More >>
A 41-year-old Richland Center man is in custody tonight after exposing himself and acting sexual towards two different women this past Friday.
Police say Brian Carly encountered each of the women in two separate incidents within two hours of each other in different parts of Madison.More >>
Authorities say Naveah Martin has been located safely.More >>
Janesville Police is reporting that the city is experiencing widespread street flooding throughout the city due to the rain Wednesday morning.More >>
President Donald Trump is defending son Donald Trump Jr. in regards to the Russia investigation, writing on Twitter that his son was "open, transparent and innocent."More >>
A normal lunch hour at a Johnson Creek Arby's turned deadly after police shot and killed a naked gunman who sent them on a chase that started nearly 30 miles away.More >>
