Dane County and Stoughton Schools partner in Mental Health Crisis Team

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced a partnership with the County and the Stoughton Area School District to provide Building Bridges, a Mental Health Crisis Team program to students and their families.

The program debuts this fall in the Stoughton School District. Building Bridges focuses on connecting youth with critical mental health services and resources before a crisis takes place.

“Proactively reaching out to students and making sure we address mental health issues at the earliest signs is a smart and healthy initiative to take part in—not only for a school district but for Dane County as a whole,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “Investing in Dane County’s younger residents’ mental health shows that we take their futures seriously and want to see them grow to thrive in our community.”

Dane County and Stoughton Schools will each pay $63,000 for two mental health experts to serve 4-year-old kindergarten through eighth-grade students with immediate mental health needs.

“The Stoughton Area School District has been faced with students who are coming to school with various challenges—including mental health and trauma, and as with any public school we accept all children in our community of learners,” said Director of Student Services Keli Melcher. “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with Dane County and the Building Bridges program which will help Stoughton staff and families support these children and youth to reach their full potential as learners. We thank the County Executive and our community for supporting schools in this manner to meet these challenges.”

The Building Bridges Mental Health Crisis Teams increase student success by providing proactive responses to stressors, growing staff’s understanding of mental health issues, and connecting schools, families, and students with needed resources. There is no cost to families for services offered through the program.

“With a vital focus on mental health and mental health needs, I am excited to work with Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and the Stoughton Area School District to bring this program to Stoughton,” said Mayor Donna Olsen. “Building Bridges Mental Health Crisis Teams is one more great example of how the County, City and Stoughton Area School District work together to meet the needs of our community.”

The Mental Health Crisis Teams program was first created by the Dane County Executive in 2014 as his most significant policy initiative. The program started as a pilot effort in Madison, Sun Prairie and Verona and has since expanded to other areas. Building Bridges currently serves the school districts of DeForest, Madison, Middleton-Cross Plains, Sun Prairie, Verona, and Wisconsin Heights.

