Brewers will celebrate 1982 AL Championship this weekend

MILWAUKEE (Per Milwaukee Brewers) – After a four-day All Star Break, the Milwaukee Brewers will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1982 American League Championship team, this weekend, July 14-16, at Miller Park. The main event of the weekend will be the reunion of the 1982 team in an on-field ceremony at Miller Park on Saturday, July 15, before the team’s 6:10 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.



The party will go on all weekend as the 2017 Brewers will wear the team’s 1982 home uniforms during all three games. The Phillies will also wear powder blue throwback uniforms from that season.



On Friday, July 14, the first 20,000 fans in attendance for the Brewers 7:10 p.m. contest against the Philadelphia Phillies will receive a Free-Shirt Friday replica Paul Molitor Jersey. The jersey will resemble the 1982 powder blue uniforms sported by the Brew Crew.



On Saturday, coaches, players and staff from the 1982 team will reunite in an on-field pregame ceremony, led by Baseball Commissioner Emeritus and former Brewers Owner Allan H. (Bud) Selig. Jerry Augustine, Dwight Bernard, Mike Caldwell, Cecil Cooper,Jamie Easterly, Rollie Fingers, Jim Gantner, Larry Haney, Moose Haas, Larry Hisle,Audrey Kuenn (on behalf of her late husband Harvey Kuenn), Pete Ladd, Don Money,Charlie Moore, Ben Oglivie, Ed Romero, Ted Simmons, Jim Slaton, Gorman Thomas, Pete Vuckovich, Harry Warner and Robin Yount are all confirmed to attend. In addition, members of the front office staff will be on hand, while additional attendees may be added at a later date.



To cap off the weekend, all fans who are at Miller Park for the team’s Sunday 1:10 p.m. contest will receive a 1982 American League Championship replica ring.