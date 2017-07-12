Police: man killed at outlet mall suspect in Milwaukee shooting - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police: man killed at outlet mall suspect in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that day.

Authorities say the suspect was shot and killed outside a fast food restaurant at the mall, when he refused officer commands to stop.
 

Officials say the suspect led authorities on a chase to Johnson Creek after a carjacking at a Waukesha park and ride.  They also say the suspect was armed, and naked.

Milwaukee Police officials say the victim of the officer-involved shooting is believed to be the suspect in the shooting of a 27-year old man in the 2300-block of South 33rd Street earlier Tuesday.  Authorities say the man who was shot was seriously hurt.

