Milwaukee Brewers tap into player-created IPA beer

It's time for Brewers fans to toast their first-place team with a frosty pint of new beer.

"Beerded Brewer IPA" will be tapped at Miller Park as part of a promotion for an Aug. 10 game against the Minnesota Twins.

Slugging first baseman Eric Thames, along with All-Star closer Corey Knebel and reliever Oliver Drake helped create the beer with master brewers at MillerCoors.

The brewery is about a mile from the team's Miller Park home. The players spent a day in May learning the science of beer.

The team says the limited-edition beer will be available to the first 1,000 fans who buy a ticket package to the Aug. 10 game. There will no general availability of Beerded Brewer.