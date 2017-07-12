Milwaukee Brewers tap into player-created IPA beer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Milwaukee Brewers tap into player-created IPA beer

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

It's time for Brewers fans to toast their first-place team with a frosty pint of new beer.
   "Beerded Brewer IPA" will be tapped at Miller Park as part of a promotion for an Aug. 10 game against the Minnesota Twins.
   Slugging first baseman Eric Thames, along with All-Star closer Corey Knebel and reliever Oliver Drake helped create the beer with master brewers at MillerCoors.
   The brewery is about a mile from the team's Miller Park home. The players spent a day in May learning the science of beer.
   The team says the limited-edition beer will be available to the first 1,000 fans who buy a ticket package to the Aug. 10 game. There will no general availability of Beerded Brewer.

