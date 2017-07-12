A large 100-year-old tree falls on top of west Madison home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison family had a close call Wednesday morning when a 100-year-old tree fell on top of their home during a storm.

The large tree came crashing down on top of a home off Temple Court around 7:30 a.m. 

"A huge gust of wind, that lasted about 15 seconds, just howled through here," homeowner Gerald Kalscheur said.

According to Kalschuer and his wife, the tree fell over seconds after the huge gust of wind.

"[My wife] said, 'the tree went down!," Kalschuer recalled and he looked out his backyard and discovered that his 100-year-old oak tree had fallen on top of his home. "It fell on top of the master bedroom."

The tree left just minor damaged to the side of the home.

"It could have been much worse, we got a lot of damage to side of the house, but that can all be repaired," he said.

Kalschuer expects it will take tree service crews about two days to completely remove the tree. 

