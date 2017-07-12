Customers react after Brennan's Market announces closing after 75 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- After 75 years of serving Wisconsinites, Brennan's Market will be closing for good.

The small, family-owned grocery chain announced Wednesday morning that all five locations, cheese warehouse and packaging facility will be closed by the end of September. The closure will result in around 150 full and part time employees looking for work.

"The outpouring of support and sadness has been really heartfelt - from customers to suppliers," says Wayne Glowac spokesperson for Brennan's Market.

Despite the outpouring of sympathy, Glowac says that the chain ultimately closed it's doors because, with changing consumer habits and competition, the store couldn't operate at a loss.

"What we saw is that we still have an incredibly loyal base of customers but they weren't coming in as frequently as needed, to be honest with you, " Glowac says.

Frank Brennan started the family business in 1942 when he opened his fruit stand in Monroe. As the business evolved Brennan's Market prioritized selling high quality products in their stores and would travel to personally inspect products, according to Glowac.

"The families visited farms, cheese shops, wineries and breweries from Italy to Australia and all across America," Glowac says.

Visitors to Brennan's Market often had the chance to taste the products prior to purchase and the samples became a fan-favorite feature of the store.

"[Brennan's closing] going to be kind of sad because it's free food," says Grace Dopf, customer at Brennan's Market. "Who doesn't love free food?"

Consumers can still purchase Brennan's 200 unique variations of cheese until the end of September but those too will be discontinued due to the company's shut down.