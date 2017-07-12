Madison restoration company stays busy during stormy week

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A Madison area restoration company is staying busy with calls of flooded basements and garages.

A storm-filled week is putting a lot of pressure on basement walls and the number of flooded basements is likely to go up as more rain comes down.

Which is why technicians with SERVPRO of Madison continue to respond to dozens of restoration calls.

"With the amount of rain we've been very busy," said crew chief Adam Berg, who has been flooded with calls since Monday morning. "We're a pretty big company, but when we're getting 20 to 30 jobs, we're short staffed obviously."

The company employs around 30 technicians that mainly cover the Madison area.

They expect more calls throughout the week as rainfall continues.

"We're going to keep busy, keep working, we're going to keep going and do what we can do to help these people out," said Berg.

Berg and other restoration technicians urge anyone with floodwater damage in their home, to call a certified restoration professional immediately before the damage gets worse.

Untreated flood damage can result in increased growth of mold and mildew on floors or walls.