Project Home helps local veteran in 'Serving Those Who Serve' initiative

MADISON (WKOW) -- A unique program in Dane and Green Counties has been helping veterans for one year.

Project Home and The Home Depot Foundation are marking their 1 year anniversary of their "Serving Those Who Serve" initiative with a project to help a local veteran.

STWS focuses on health and safety related home repairs, accessibility modifications and energy upgrades at the homes of honorably discharged low-to-moderate income veterans in Dane and Green County.

Project Home and Team Depot volunteers installed a new water heater and toilet, performed exterior maintenance and did landscaping for Carolyn Smith, who is a veteran of both the Army and Air Force.

"Its been kind of a godsend," said Smith. "I've needed windows for a long time, and you know everything gets to be real costly, especially when I live all by myself."

All services offered by Project Home STWS are free of charge to recipients.

