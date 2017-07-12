Girl seriously hurt in ATV rollover in Columbia County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Girl seriously hurt in ATV rollover in Columbia County

WYOCENA (WKOW) -- A girl is now in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV rollover in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says the girl was riding the ATV on a dead end public road in the town of Wyocena on Wednesday morning. The ATV left the road and rolled. Deputies say the roadway is not an ATV route.

A medical helicopter took the girl to UW Hospital in Madison.

Deputies say the girl was not wearing a helmet. The Sheriff's Office says helmets are required for those operators/passengers under the age of 18 with a few exceptions.

