Dane County looks to name building after President Obama

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board wants your opinion on how it can pay tribute to former president Barack Obama.
    There's already a proposal to rename the city-county building in downtown Madison for Obama, but some county supervisors raised concerns because they didn't want to put his name on a building that houses a jail.
    A resolution will be introduced Thursday night to start a public engagement process.

