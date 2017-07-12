Sour season for sweet cherries in southern Door County

BRUSSELS (WKOW) -- Another casualty of all the rain we've had this summer is a favorite treat for many people.

The sweet cherry crop in Door County is not looking good.

This is cherry-picking season in Door County but across the peninsula, growers report big losses in sweet cherries.

In the month of June, southern Door County saw close to 10 inches of rain, nearly six inches above average.

The rain continued in July, putting farmers in a predicament about when to treat their crops.

Places like paradise farms have already shut down picking on their nearly 250 sweet cherry trees.

"It's a major hit financially. We figure there's probably at least 20 thousand pounds of sweet cherries up here that are not going to be harvested this year," Daniel Willming, Co-owner of Paradise Farms in Brussels told WBAY.

But all is not lost: some cherry growers in northern Door County say their crop wasn't hurt as bad.

And, we're told this year's hardier tart cherry crop is faring a lot better.

