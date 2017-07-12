Burlington under state of emergency from flooding - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Burlington under state of emergency from flooding

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- The city of Burlington is under a state of emergency because of widespread flooding of the Fox River.
    The river is still rising and is expected to top its previous record level by more than half a foot, putting it over 14 inches.
    All that water is causing serious problems all over the town, about 40 miles southwest of Milwaukee.
    Workers at the Veterans Terrace banquet hall bailed water out of the building as fast as they could Wednesday, but it kept coming.
    Outside, the flooding already shut down Echo Veterans park, the terrace and possibly an upcoming wedding.
    Randy Hudziak's daughter is planning to get married there on Saturday.
    Hudziak says his family is holding out hope everything will dry out by Saturday.

