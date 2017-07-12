Judge Doyle Square project moves past delays - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Judge Doyle Square project moves past delays

MADISON (WKOW) --     Madison's Judge Doyle Square project is moving forward after hitting a snag.
    Wednesday night, the city's urban design commission approved Beitler Real Estate's plan for the downtown development, according to alder Amanda Hall.
    Among the disagreements, Beitler's previous proposal scrapped the green roof idea, which the city wanted.
    The approved version includes the roof with live vegetation.
    Hall says it shows the commission can move projects forward while upholding the city's high standards.

