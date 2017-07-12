Rain and heat bring more mosquitoes to southern Wisconsin

VERONA (WKOW) -- They're back! With Mother Nature's help, there's about to be a new surge in the mosquito population.

"It's due to all the wet weather and rain that we've had," said Ryan Neerland, the vice president for Kwik Kill Pest Control in Verona.

The recent downpours have left many areas with standing water. It's a big problem for those who live nearby because the water serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The uptick in mosquito numbers means Neerland has had plenty of work to do.

"We have been plenty busy. I mean, the mosquito stuff is probably up 50% this year over last year," he said.

He and his staff have been suiting up and heading out to businesses and homes around the area who've been requesting their service. With a jet-pack on their back full of pesticide spray and a mask over their nose and mouth, each worker covers nearly 15 locations a day.

"Just clouds of mosquitoes will come pouring out," Neerland said.

They target trees and high grass areas where mosquitoes rest.

"I would say the mosquitoes have been worse this year than the past few years," he said.

Still, he and his workers do what they can. But they know it won't be long until and new generation comes along.

"All the wet weather and promoting their breeding sites, and the warm weather coming up -- that'll really make the population explode in the next few weeks," he said.