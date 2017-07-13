Flooding forces evacuation at Wisconsin mobile home park

The city of Burlington is under a state of emergency because of widespread flooding of the Fox River.More >>
Brennan's Market announced Wednesday morning that it will close all of its stores at the end of September.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
A normal lunch hour at a Johnson Creek Arby's turned deadly after police shot and killed a naked gunman who sent them on a chase that started nearly 30 miles away.More >>
A key Republican legislator says local craft breweries, distilleries and wineries can breathe easy, because a controversial proposal that could prevent them from serving their products directly to customers will not be part of the final state budget.More >>
Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that dayMore >>
After 75 years of serving Wisconsinites, Brennan's Market will be closing for good.More >>
A unique program in Dane and Green Counties has been helping veterans for one year.More >>
A Madison area restoration company is staying busy with calls of flooded basements and garages.More >>
A Madison family had a close call Wednesday morning when a 100-year-old tree fell on top of their home during a storm.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
Child sex assault suspect being sought in Beloit.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Marquette County's. It is the county's first traffic fatality of 2017.More >>
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that has a highway shut down.More >>
Authorities say a drunken driver ran from the scene of a head-on crash that happened on S. Gammon Road Tuesday night.More >>
