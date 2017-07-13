DA: Human remains of 1 of 4 missing PA men found

PENNSYLVANIA (ABC News) -- Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).

"We have found human remains in an approximately 12-and-a-half-foot deep grave," Weintraub said. "We have painstakingly dug with a lot of care not to damage any potential evidence."

He added, "I am very sad to say we can identify Dean Finocchiaro, 19 of Middletown, that was one of the people found in that grave. We notified his family we have recovered his body."

But Weintraub added, "there are additional human remains" in the grave.

Jimi Tar Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, has been missing since Wednesday, while Finocchiaro as well as Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, Dand Tom Meo, of Plumstead, all disappeared Friday.