Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department investigates a report of four people beating up a juvenile Wednesday evening.



Police say they got a complaint at about 6:40 p.m. of three men and one woman beating up a boy on the 1400 block Troy Drive. By the time police got there, everyone had already left. Police are trying to find the victim, a person that was with the victim, and the four suspects.



The victim is described as a black boy who was wearing gray or black gym shorts with a neon green stripe on the sides and a gray and black T-shirt. The person with the victim is described as a black female wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.



Police released these descriptions of the suspects:

A black woman wearing a tan or green shirt with fringed boots

A black man wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes

A black man wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts, and a baseball cap

A black man wearing a black tank top and gray sweatpants

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.