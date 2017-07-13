Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in Madiso - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department investigates a report of four people beating up a juvenile Wednesday evening.

Police say they got a complaint at about 6:40 p.m. of three men and one woman beating up a boy on the 1400 block Troy Drive.  By the time police got there, everyone had already left.  Police are trying to find the victim, a person that was with the victim, and the four suspects.

The victim is described as a black boy who was wearing gray or black gym shorts with a neon green stripe on the sides and a gray and black T-shirt.  The person with the victim is described as a black female wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Police released these descriptions of the suspects:

  • A black woman wearing a tan or green shirt with fringed boots
  • A black man wearing a dark hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes
  • A black man wearing a white T-shirt, dark shorts, and a baseball cap
  • A black man wearing a black tank top and gray sweatpants

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

