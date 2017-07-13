UPDATE: Milwaukee Co. woman found safe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Opal Neal has been found safe.



The Silver Alert was canceled at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday.



BROWN DEER (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding 86-year-old Opal Neal. A Silver Alert has been issued.



Neal was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. She left her apartment to go to a nearby vending machine for a soda. She did not come back.



Her apartment is on the 4100 block of W. Bradley Road in the village of Brown Deer.



She is about 5'5" tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair that is often in a bun. She has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan skirt, tan top, and white sandals.



Anyone who sees her can call Brown Deer Police Department: (414) 371-2900.