UPDATE: Milwaukee Co. woman found safe

Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.More >>
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.More >>
Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in MadisonMore >>
Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in MadisonMore >>
Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that dayMore >>
Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that dayMore >>
Madison police say a shooting suspect has turned himself in.More >>
Madison police say a shooting suspect has turned himself in.More >>
Another casualty of all the rain we've had this summer is a favorite treat for many people.More >>
Another casualty of all the rain we've had this summer is a favorite treat for many people.More >>
A girl is now in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV rollover in Columbia County.More >>
A girl is now in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV rollover in Columbia County.More >>
Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that dayMore >>
Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that dayMore >>
After 75 years of serving Wisconsinites, Brennan's Market will be closing for good.More >>
After 75 years of serving Wisconsinites, Brennan's Market will be closing for good.More >>
A unique program in Dane and Green Counties has been helping veterans for one year.More >>
A unique program in Dane and Green Counties has been helping veterans for one year.More >>
A Madison area restoration company is staying busy with calls of flooded basements and garages.More >>
A Madison area restoration company is staying busy with calls of flooded basements and garages.More >>
A Madison family had a close call Wednesday morning when a 100-year-old tree fell on top of their home during a storm.More >>
A Madison family had a close call Wednesday morning when a 100-year-old tree fell on top of their home during a storm.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
Assembly Republicans said Wednesday they have accepted that there will be no new revenue for transportation in the state budget, but want Senate Republicans to accept there won't be any new borrowing for road projects either.More >>
Child sex assault suspect being sought in Beloit.More >>
Child sex assault suspect being sought in Beloit.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Marquette County's. It is the county's first traffic fatality of 2017.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Marquette County's. It is the county's first traffic fatality of 2017.More >>