Suspect turns himself in after bullet nearly hits woman driving in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a shooting suspect has turned himself in.

A bullet nearly hit a woman as she was driving on McKenna Boulevard near Raymond Road July 10. The gunfire went through her front passenger side window and out a rear passenger window. Police said the bullet was intended for someone else. The woman was slightly injured by shards of glass.

Earlier this week, police and a local gas station released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Wednesday night, Madison police say the suspect turned himself in. His name is not being released just yet.

