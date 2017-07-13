Major flooding on Fox River after heavy rain - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Major flooding on Fox River after heavy rain

WALWORTH COUNTY, WI (WKOW) -- Burlington recorded 6.62 inches of rain during Wednesday's storms.  This incredible amount of rain has led to significant flooding of the Fox River in that area.  In just 24 hours, the river levels doubled: from 8 feet to 16. The river is expected to begin lowering today but is forecast to remain above flood stage for at least a week.  

People in the area had a curfew because of the dangerously high water.  The Grant County Tech Rescue Team and the Darlington Fire swift water rescue teams were paged to assist in this situation.

Other storm totals included 6.72" in Lyons & 7.92" in Kenosha County.

