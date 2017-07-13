Janesville Police and JM4C holding med drop on Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville Police and JM4C holding med drop on Saturday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Dept. and Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change (JM4C) will collect expired and unused RX medications on Saturday.

They will be at the Janesville Farmers Market on Saturday, July 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

Prescription, over the counter, and pet medications will all be accepted.

Janesville Police and JM4C say the event will help combat prescription drug use.

