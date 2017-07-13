Hitting the books on the musical Hamilton

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you've been dying to see the musical Hamilton, or you've seen it and love it, this story is for you.

A continuing studies course on the show is being taught at UW Madison this summer, briefing life long learners on American history plus the evolution of the musical and its impact on show business.

Course creator and professor of Hamilton: A Cultural Revolution, Sarah Marty, has seen Hamilton four times. The first time she saw the show, it was in previews off-Broadway.

"It was a magical evening. It was completely overwhelming. The music is very interesting and complex. The lyricism, the poetry and the actual production itself is gorgeous. The choreography, every single moment is specifically detailed... The first number ended, and I looked around and everybody in the theatre was completely still. We didn't even know what hit us. And then it went on for another two hours and 45 minutes," says Marty, a faculty associate of continuing studies at UW Madison. "It was spectacular, which is not a word I would normally use. But just the level of production, the scenic design, the costume design, everything. And then just the story itself, and the craft, the way that it's told. The narrative was really engaging."

Marty's course makes a portion of that experience accessible in Madison. It's taught largely online; only one week is classroom material. The classroom time will include guest lecturers and field trips.

"We're working on looking at the music side, looking at the production side as a theatre piece, and then also making sure to touch base on the history as well," says Marty.

The history reveals a different picture of America's founding fathers than we may have been taught as kids. "People didn't get along, just like today, there were huge arguments, conversations, fights, passions on both sides. And that's what politics was then, and that's what politics is now," says Marty.

Hamilton's score has reinvented the musical theatre wheel to some, but Marty explains most of it stays tried and true. "It's been called a hip hop musical, which may give the impression that it's somehow far removed from musical theatre tradition, but it's really not," she says. "There is a definite musical theatre bend to the real lyrical numbers."

One of the lessons students will study is how Lin Manuel Miranda, the musical's creator, condensed the first fifty pages of Ron Chernow's biography on Alexander Hamilton into the first musical number.

Marty says Hamilton has been one of the most impactful musicals the business has seen in years. "It's a great way to bring young people back to the theater in a way that's engaging,"

Tickets for Hamilton are either sold out or priced sky high on its run. In fact, if you don't take Hamilton: A Cultural Revolution for credit, the course is less expensive than a ticket to the show. Because of that UW is not able to offer a chance to see the show included in the course, but Marty promises that even people who have not seen the show can still enjoy the lessons.

Registration runs through July 14.