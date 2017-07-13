Harry Potter fans meet Godric Gryffinpaw

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Godric Gryffinpaw is searching for a permanent family or person to live with.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Godric Gryffinpaw is 10-years-old and lives with Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV). This means his immune system is a little weak and because of this, he may need a little extra vet care, but that doesn't mean he can't live a long and happy life in an indoor only home.

FeLV only affects other cats and is spread mainly through bodily fluids including saliva, nasal secretions, urine, feces, and blood. That means Godric Gryffinpaw should be the only cat. He does get along with dogs.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin also has an adoption event on Saturday, July 15 at Blain's Farm & Fleet in Janesville. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to check out adoptable animals.

Click here for adoption information.