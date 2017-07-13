Naked man shot, killed by officers identified - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Naked man shot, killed by officers identified

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday.

Milwaukee Police officials say 34-year-old Randy Engstrom of Milwaukee was armed and naked when he was shot and killed outside a fast food restaurant near the mall, after refusing officer commands to stop.

Police say Engstrom is connected to a shooting of a 27-year old man.  Authorities say the man who was shot was seriously hurt.

