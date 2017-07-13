Gov. Walker calls in National Guard to help with flooded areas

Human remains of one of the four missing Pennsylvania men have been found and identified, Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a press conference early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight (ET).More >>
Madison police say a shooting suspect has turned himself in.More >>
Less than twenty four hours before Zachary Hays fatally shot a West Allis neighbor, and then an Illinois mother of two on the interstate, there was a missed opportunity in Milwaukee to detain Hays to assess his mental health.More >>
On Thursday, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) is set to announce legislation to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin.More >>
Police investigate report of 4 people beating up a boy in MadisonMore >>
A federal appeals court panel has upheld Wisconsin's right-to-work law.More >>
They're back! With Mother Nature's help, there's about to be a new surge in the mosquito population.More >>
Mother nature left her mark on a golf course in Oregon.More >>
Madison's Judge Doyle Square project is moving forward after hitting a snag.
Another casualty of all the rain we've had this summer is a favorite treat for many people.More >>
A girl is now in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV rollover in Columbia County.More >>
Milwaukee Police officials say a 34-year old man fatally shot by law enforcement officers at the Johnson Creek Outlet Mall Tuesday is believed to be the suspect in a shooting in Milwaukee earlier that dayMore >>
After 75 years of serving Wisconsinites, Brennan's Market will be closing for good.More >>
A unique program in Dane and Green Counties has been helping veterans for one year.More >>
A Madison area restoration company is staying busy with calls of flooded basements and garages.More >>
