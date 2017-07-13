Celebrate National Macaroni & Cheese Day with an at home recipe

MADISON (WKOW) -- Celebrate National Mac & Cheese Day on Friday, July 14 with a tasty recipe you can make at home.

On Friday, Chuck Haug and CeCe Smith with Noodles & Company stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin with tips on how to make the perfect dish.

Noodles & Company is celebrating National Macaroni & Cheese Day by offering guests one, small, complimentary bowl of Wisconsin Mac & Cheese.

Coupons will be distributed via the company’s Facebook page or Noodles.com/MacAndCheeseDay. Guests must present the coupon to a Noodles Ambassador on their phones, or printed, to redeem their free bowl.

Haug also showed viewers how to make an easy mac and cheese recipe at home.

Chef Recipe for Easy At-Home Mac & Cheese

Cheese Sauce Ingredients:

1 pint cream

6 oz cheese (your choice)

1 T butter

2 T flour

1 T flour Salt & pepper to taste

Cheese Sauce Preparation:

Mix the butter and flour together in your hand and set aside.

Bring the milk or cream to a low simmer in a thick bottomed pot.

Add the butter/ flour blend.

Stir with a whisk until smooth and slightly thickened (about 5 minutes).

Add the cheese and whisk until smooth.

Season to taste.

Tasty Add-ons:

Switch up your traditional Mac & Cheese dish by adding proteins or veggies in 1 – 2 oz. portions such as:

Steak

Pork

Tomatoes

Carrots

Broccoli